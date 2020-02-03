Dhanush Being Blamed By AL Vijay's Father For His Son's Divorce With Amala Paul

Actor Amala Paul’s ex-husband, A L Vijay’s father, A L Azhagappan recently revealed shocking details about his son and the actor’s marriage. He indirectly blamed actor Dhanush for the divorce of director A L Vijay and Amala Paul. He also spoke about how the family was not against her working.

AL Vijay’s father reveals the reason behind his son's divorce

Father of director AL Vijay, Azhagappan recently spoke to a leading news portal about his son’s divorce with south Indian actor Amala Paul. He said that just when Amala Paul decided to quit acting, Dhanush offered her Amma Kanakku. Amala Paul agreed to do the film, which led to differences between the married couple. He also said that he supported her decision to do the film and was never a hindrance. He said the trust and honesty they had in the relationship, was breached and that is the reason for their separation. He also spoke about how the accusations put upon his family, about them not letting her act, were untrue. Azhagappan added that he values marriage and relationship a lot.

Amala Paul in Adho Andha Paravai Pola

Actor Amala Paul is all set to be seen in an action-thriller film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola. The film has been directed by K R Vinoth and written by Arun Rajagopalan. It stars Amala Paul as a woman who is well versed with martial art forms. The story of Adho Andha Paravai Pola revolves around her survival in a jungle. The trailer of the film was recently released and has been creating some hype amongst the masses. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

