Amala Paul Reveals Why She Rejected Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; Read Here

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming historical drama film helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The movie has an ensemble cast of includes Vikram, Mohan Babu, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Keerthi Suresh, and many other promising actors. Earlier, it was reported that Amala Paul refused to be a part of the movie and now she revealed the reason.

Why Amala Paul rejected 'Ponniyin Selvan'?

In an interview with a daily, Amala Paul revealed why she did not agree to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She said that not everyone can act in every film. She felt she cannot do justice to the role in “Mani sir’s” Ponniyin Selvan. Amala stated that she felt it is better to not do a role that does not suit her and face unnecessary criticism later. She hopes that she will get another opportunity to act in Mani Ratnam’s film in the future.

Ponniyin Selvan is said to be an adaption of Tamil fictional historical novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly play a dual role in the movie. One of them is a negative role as Nandini.

In the novel, Nandini is the wife of the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom, Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. She is a strong woman who is hungry for power and plots the downfall of the Chola kingdom by manipulating her husband. However, any official confirmation is yet to be made.

Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan will reportedly be made in two parts. It will be jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Oscar-winner, A.R. Rahman will compose the music for the film. The shooting of the movie is said to be underway and the makers are eyeing for April 2021 as its release.

