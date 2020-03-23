Amala Paul & Bhavinder Singh Tied The Knot In A Small Ceremony; Here's Their Net Worth

Amala Paul is an Indian actor who works in the South Indian film industry. Recently, reports of her getting married to her boyfriend, Bhavinder Singh surfaced on the internet. Ever since their wedding pictures made their way to social media, the fans of the two have been going gaga. Read on to know their combined net worth.

Amala Paul's net worth

Amala Paul is a popular Indian actor mostly known for her work in the South Indian film Industry. The actor gained several awards including Best Actor Awards, Best debutant and many more. Having done at least 31 films, her net worth estimated to be $ 2 million dollars, which is approximately ₹ 15 crores. According to reports from various media portals, she charges around 1 crore rupees per film as remuneration.

Bhavinder Singh's net worth

He is a singer and a businessman. According to reports from various media portals, his net worth is approximately Rs. 4 crores as of 2020. The singer has launched many albums of his own and performs at various popular clubs with his band.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

