Amarendra Mohanty, Veteran Odia Music Director, Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Amarendra Mohanty, a well-known Odia music director and performer, died at the age of 63 on Monday, May 17 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Odisha after testing positive for COVID-19. Anwesha Mohanty, the seasoned music director's daughter, announced his death. Mohanty was being treated at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, according to reports. He was in critical condition and had been on a ventilator for the past four days. This news comes as a huge shock to the Oriya film fraternity in general and the music industry in particular who have lost one of their stalwarts working for over thirty years.

Amarendra Mohanty's death is a huge loss to the Odia film industry

“He was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was admitted to the hospital on May 3. He was on ventilator support for the last four days. Doctors said he was responding well to the treatments. But unfortunately, he left us,” Anwesha said in a statement, according to India Glitz. “As his RT-PCR test report came positive today, his last rites will be performed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. This is an irreparable loss for our family as well as the Odia film industry,” she added. This loss came as a huge blow to the musician's family who did everything in their power to ensure the best treatment is given to him despite which he could not be saved.

Amarendra Mohanty who was trained as a classical musician from a young age started his career as a singer with Akasvani Katak. It was only in 1993, after being a successful singer in many Odia films, that he ventured into the world of music direction with the film Shradhanjali. With the success of the film, he made a name for himself in the film fraternity not only as an ace singer but also as a brilliant music director. After Shradhanjali he composed music for many films and gained accolades for his work which was appreciated by one and all. The last film that he was a part of was the 2012 film He Sakha.

IMAGE: AMARENDRA MOHANTY'S FACEBOOK

