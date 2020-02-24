Sunny Hindustani: From Shoe-polisher To Indian Idol Winner, Here's The Singer's Net Worth

Indian Idol 11's contestant Sunny Hindustani was crowned the winner of the show on the Grand Finale that aired on February 23. The singer became a part of the show after getting selected in the auditions in October. Sunny used to work as a shoe-polisher on a railway station.

ALSO READ | Indian Idol 11 | Himesh Asks For An Autograph From Sunny Hindustani And Salman Ali

Sunny Hindustani's net worth

Sunny Hindustani got the most number of votes between the top 5 and hence was announced as the winner of Indian Idol 11. Sunny got the ultimate opportunity to sing as a playback singer in the next movies by T-Series. Sunny got ₹ 25 Lakhs in cash. He also got a car, which is by Tata Motors. Sunny Hindustani's net worth according to famousborn.com, is ₹ 6 Lakhs. The singer will soon be heard in one of the songs in T-Series' next movie, as per his winnings.

ALSO READ | Indian Idol 11 Written Update For Feb 22 And 23: Sunny Hindustani Is Crowned Winner

Sunny Hindustani won the hearts of many, may it be the judges, the fans as well as many celebrities. Ayushmann Khurrana, who was present at the Grand Finale of the show, saw the touching story of Sunny Hindustani of how he used to polish shoes on railway stations while his mother used to sell balloons. Ayushmann said that all actors believe that their struggle was more difficult than others. He then added that in front of Sunny, everyone else's struggle seems to be nothing.

ALSO READ | Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani's Reaction To His Win Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

According to an article in a leading news portal, Sunny Hindustani was offered a song by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga. Sunny sang one song with Shankar Mahadevan named Jugnu in the movie. Here is a song:

ALSO READ | Sunny Hindustani Croons His Way Into Audience's Hearts, Lifts 'Indian Idol' Trophy

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Panga' Gives Break To Indian Idol 11 Singer Sunny Hindustani

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Source: SonyTV Official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.