Edavela Babu Reacts To Parvathy's Resignation From AMMA: 'She Misunderstood My Remark'

Actor and General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Edavela Babu recently talked to online portal Onmanorama about Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu's resignation from the film association. Edavela Babu said that Parvathy Thiruvothu misconstructed his statements he made during a recent television interview with a local news channel. Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday, October 12 revealed that she is resigning from AMMA due to Edavela Babu's comment on a fellow actor.

Also Read | Revathy, Rima And Remya Slam Witnesses Over Getting Hostile In 2017 Sexual Assault Case

Edavela Babu, in a recent interview with a local news channel, passed derogatory comments about a female actor. His comment prompted Parvathy to quit AMMA. She also sought Edavela Babu's resignation from AMMA. Parvathy Thiruvothu announced her resignation from AMMA in an online post, and wrote, "His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction." (sic)

Parvathy Thiruvothu's resignation letter:

In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction. Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals. Parvathy Thiruvothu

Also Read | Parvathy Quits AMMA Over Edavela Babu's Comments On Female Actor, Seeks His Resignation

Also Read | AMMA Ready To Talk To Producer's Association Over Actors' Remuneration Soon

Edavela Babu on Parvathy Thiruvothu demanding his resignation from AMMA

Edavela Babu, further in the interview with online portal Onmanorama, responded to Parvathy demanding his resignation from AMMA. Edavela Babu said that he would quit AMMA if the organisation asks him to do so. Interestingly, Parvathy's resignation letter was shared by actors like Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan. Several social media users lauded Parvathy Thiruvothu's stand on the Edavela Babu controversy. "Congrats, a girl with a spine which wouldn't bend!!!!" ,(sic) wrote a social media user.

Also Read | AMMA Meeting On Actors' Pay Cut Postponed Due To Intervention From Protestors?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.