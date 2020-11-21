Parvathy's resignation accepted by AMMA amid row, no action against Edavela Babu on remark

Actor Paravathy Thiruvothu’s resignation from Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has been accepted by the industry artists body. Parvathy had resigned in protest against AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu’s comment against the Malayalam actress, who had been sexual assaulted in 2017. AMMA accepting Parvati’s resignation was apart from the decision to not take any action against Edavela Babu and lifetime member Bineesh Kodiyeri.

As per a report on The News Minute, AMMA did not mention any action on Edavela Babu in the press release detailing the executive meeting.

Edavela Babu had faced intense heat for his comments against the sexual assault survivor. When asked in a TV interview if she will get work, he had stated that AMMA “cannot bring back the dead”.

Parvathy had then expressed her thoughts in a heated post, where she wrote:

In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction. Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals.

Veteran actor-director Revathy and actor Padmapriya Janakiraman had also written a letter to the AMMA management, seeking to know their stand and action being taken against Edavela Babu.

Edavela Babu, however, had defended his comment and said, 'she misunderstood my remark'.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau Former arrested CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who had been with the Enforcement Directorate custody in a money laundering case linked to the Sandalwood drugs probe. As per sources, the officials found evidence linking him to the prime accused persons in the Sandalwood drugs probe.

As per reports, some members sought that Kodiyeri be expelled from AMMA over the drug-related charges. However, the only statement regarding it in the press release was, “It has been decided to ask Bineesh for an explanation regarding the issue".

