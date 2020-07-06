AMMA Meeting On Actors' Pay Cut Postponed Due To Intervention From Protestors?

On Sunday, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) held a meeting with all its executive members at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Chakkaraparambu, Ernakulam. AMMA members reportedly were to discuss the South Indian actors' pay cut issue that was raised by the Producers Association a few weeks ago. However, the AMMA meeting was cancelled midway reportedly because there were protests outside the hotel demanding the termination of the meeting.

The protestors reportedly shouted slogans and created a ruckus outside the hotel because the premise where the AMMA meeting was happening was in the containment zone. Following protests, the AMMA meeting was terminated. Edavela Babu, a member of AMMA, revealed that the meeting would happen after the coronavirus scare is subsided.

AMMA clarifies on why their meeting was in containment zone

In a recent media interview with an online portal, Edavela Babu said that they were unaware that the hotel was in a containment zone. He added if they had known about it early, they would have cancelled the meeting. He exclaimed that members who were not able to attend the meeting joined the discussion virtually. However, the film body could not conclude on the south Indian actors' pay cut due to protests.

Kerala Film Producers Association had a meeting in June, where the association decided to slash 50 percent of the production costs of all upcoming Malayalam movies. The Producers Association also requested the movie actors to reduce their fees until the film industry recovers from the losses incurred due to lockdown.

Reportedly, the Kerala Film Producers Association wrote a letter to AMMA requesting a meeting. However, due to the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, the meeting was postponed.

The Kerala Film Producers Association was reported to have another meeting with AMMA and other film bodies on south actors' pay cut to pass an official directive on the issue. However, with AMMA's meeting being cancelled and the extended lockdown, it seems like a far-fetched dream to get the issue resolved.

For the unknown, the Kerala film industry has an array of movie bodies that look into the matters of various members of the film industry. The industry consists of bodies like AMMA (actors' body), FEFKA (which represents all sections of the industry from light boys to directors), and distributors, and exhibitors bodies.

