FEFKA Writes Letter To AMMA Over Neeraj Madhav's Accusations On Mollywood 'power Lobbies'

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala's (FEFKA) president Unnikrishnan B, on Thursday revealed to an online media portal that he has written a letter to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) requesting a meeting with Neeraj Madhav. FEFKA president revealed that he wants to have a discussion with the young actor over the allegations he made in his recent social media post. FEFKA president further added that Neeraj Madhav has to be more specific in naming the people who have misbehaved with him so that the film bodies can intervene and resolve issues.

FEFKA president further added that Neeraj Madhav must also throw light on his allegations on Mollywood power lobbies. FEFKA president assured that if there is any power lobby in Mollywood, the film bodies will weed them out and make cinema a safer place for everyone. The FEFKA president has reportedly sent the letter requesting a meeting with Neeraj Madhav on Wednesday. As per reports, Neeraj Madhav is yet to respond to FEFKA's request.

Meanwhile, Edavela Babu, a member of AMMA, brushed off the matter saying that it is not on their priority, according to a media report. However, FEFKA president Unnikrishnan B promised that if Neeraj Madhav openly talks about his issues, they will solve them. When asked about Mollywood power lobbies that Madhav mentioned in his social media post, in a recent media interview published on an online portal, FEFKA President asked how actors like Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjaramoodu are successful if Mollywood power lobbies exist.

Neeraj Madhav's post on Mollywood power lobbies and unwritten rules of the industry

Neeraj Madhav, early this week, penned a letter addressing the harsh realities of the south film industry and posted it on his social media. In the letter, Neeraj shared the unwritten rules of the Malayalam film industry that every junior actor has to abide by. Neeraj Madhav also disclosed that during the initial years of his acting career he was paid less than that of a female actor's hairdresser.

He believed that newcomers in the south film industry are expected to take whatever meagre remuneration is offered to them, and if they refuse to do so they could lose movie offers. Neeraj Madhav added that he lost ample of movie offers because of it.

Check out the post:

Neeraj Madhav was last seen in Anand Menon's Gauthamante Radham, which is his first solo-hero film. The movie, starring Neeraj Madhav and Punya Elizabeth in the lead, traces the journey of a man named Gautham, from his childhood to adulthood. The Anand Menon directorial though received positive reviews, could not earn good returns from the theatres. Neeraj Madhav, in a previous social media post, stated that the coronavirus outbreak ruined the future of the film. On the work front, Neeraj Madhav has a slew of movies in the pipeline.

