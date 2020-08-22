Amruta Khanvilkar And Himanshu Welcome Ganpati Bappa, Ankita Lokhande Says, 'kitti Cute'

Earlier today, both Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu took to their Instagram handles to give fans an insight into their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and wished everyone on this special occasion. Dressed in blue, the celebrity couple shelled out major couple goals, having netizens swooning over their twinned ethnic look. Amruta Khanvilkar and husband Himanshu Malhotra's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration led to Ankita Lokande expressing, "Kitti cute ga".

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sonalee Kulkarni And Family Enjoy Sculpting Their Ganpati Idol

Ankita says, 'Nazar kaad ammu' as Amruta and Himanshu twin in blue

August 22, 2020 marks the holy celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and the entire nation has taken over social media to share how they are celebrating the festival this year around. Joining the bandwagon are love birds Ankita Khanvilkar and beloved hubby Himanshu Malhotra. Earlier this morning, the duo shared how they commenced the celebration as they posed in front of Bappa's idol in ethnic wear.

In the picture shared by them, Ankita looked nothing less than gorgeous in a blue saree with a sleeveless white blouse paired with golden jewellery. She kept her makeup minimal with a nude undertone and nude lips with her hair tied in a bun. On the other hand, Himanshu donned a blue kurta with buttoned details.

Soon after the couple shared pictures of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, complimentary comments from fans and peers started pouring in.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes With Pic Of 'lego Ganpati' Made By Taimur

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Tasty Chocolate Modak Recipe Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Amruta's fellow friend and actor Ankita Lokande couldn't hold back but compliment the husband-wife duo on their cutesy photos together. Taking to the comment section of the post, Lokhande wrote, "Kitti cute ga nazar kaad ammu (sic)". Furthermore, the Marathi film and theatre actor, Kranti Redkar was also all-praise about the couple as she commented writing, "Babyyyyyyy god bless u both .. nazar utaar lo (sic)".

Take a look:

Previously, Himanshu had also taken to his Instagram handle to share a 'Ganpati Aagman' photo, wherein he's seen holding the idol of Lord Ganesh, covered with saffron-coloured cloth, as he smiled for the camera. However, he revealed that they had welcomed the idol of the deity yesterday in the caption of his post. Check out his IG post below:

Also Read | PM Modi Greets People On Ganesh Chaturthi

(Image credit: Amruta Khanvilkar and Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.