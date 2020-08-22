Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Tasty Chocolate Modak Recipe Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Devotes in India have wholeheartedly welcomed Lord Ganesha in their house. From morning prayers to preparing sweets, everyone is celebrating the festival with great zeal and joy. For the auspicious occasion, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has revealed her secret recipe of making delicious chocolate modak at home to serve as offerings to Lord Ganesha and everyone around.

While disclosing the recipe, Pankaj Bhadouria added that every year, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she makes a variety of sweets at home and chocolate modak is her favourite as it can be made using a simple process. Have a look at the Chocolate modak recipe of Pankaj Bhadouria here:

Ingredients for Chocolate Modak dough

1 tablespoon ghee

½ cup milk

1 cup of milk powder

2 tablespoon cocoa powder

2 tablespoon sugar

Ingredients for the stuffing

¼ cup of coconut powder

2 tablespoon chopped almonds

1 tablespoon condensed milk

How to make Chocolate Modak dough?

Step 1: In a heated pan, put 1 tablespoon of desi ghee, one can even add butter as per their preference.

Step 2: Immerse half a cup of milk in the pan and mix well.

Step 3: In the next step, add one cup of milk powder, stir well until the mixture thickens a bit. One must make sure that there are no lumps formed in the mixture as it will affect the texture of the modak.

Step 4: Now, add two tablespoons of cocoa powder in the mixture while stirring it steadily.

Step 5: In the last step, add 2 tablespoons of sugar to enhance the sweetness of this delicacy. Stir well until a soft dough is formed.

How to make stuffing for your chocolate modak?

Step1: In a bowl, take a one-fourth cup of coconut powder.

Step 2: Chop almonds in fine pieces and add it to the coconut powder.

Step 3: In the last step, add 1 tablespoon of condensed milk and mix all the ingredients well. There is no need to add extra sugar. As the chocolate dough will already by sweet.

Recipe for chocolate modak

Step 1: Take the prepared chocolate dough & stuffing to make them in circular shapes.

Step 2: Spread your chocolate dough on a butter paper and place the stuffing ball right in the centre and cover it.

Step 3: Place your stuffed chocolate dough in a modal mould, press it and your sweet modak chocolate is ready.

