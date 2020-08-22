Kareena Kapoor Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes With Pic Of 'lego Ganpati' Made By Taimur

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with utmost zeal and fervor at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s house. Recently, Kareena Kapoor shared a super adorable picture of her son Taimur while worshiping Lord Ganesha made of Lego on the special occasion. Crediting her little munchkin for making the festival more adorable and cute with his innocent gesture, the actress shared the picture on Instagram and thanked Taimur for the beautiful gesture.

Kareena Kapoor shares Ganpati celebrations at home

In the picture, Taimur can be seen sitting in his play area while offering prayers with folded arms to a Ganpati idol which was created with his Lego toys. While captioning the post, the Good Newwz actress wrote that though this year Ganpati celebrations might be a little different, however, their son made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji. At last, she also extended her best wishes to all her fans and well-wishers and also prayed for everyone’s good health and safety. Kareena’s sister Karisma was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “This is so lovely.” Followed by Karisma were Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Amrita Arora who poured in their love for the lego Ganpati by posting heart-shaped emoticons.

Little Taimur has always managed to steal the limelight with his cuteness and innocent looks while being spotted with his parents. Even after seeing the adorable gesture of the little munchkin, several fans of the actress could not control their excitement and thronged the comment section wit their lovable takes on the same. One of the users wrote, “so innovative” while the other called Taimur “cute and super adorable.” A third user wrote that the little one has turned so much creative. Another chimed in and wrote that it was thoughtful of Taimur to construct an idol with his lego toys.

The actress who is all set to welcome another addition to her family, recently took to Instagram to speak about how much she has been missing the beach lately. She posted a throwback vacation picture where she can be seen opting for a no-makeup and filter less look. The picture has been receiving a lot of compliments from the fans as they are loving the natural look on her while they also miss going on vacations.

