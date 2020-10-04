Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra Reveals The Names Of The Movies That Changed Her Life

Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra is a very popular and well-celebrated Indian artist in the entertainment industry. Having worked in multi-lingual industries, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra has successfully created a huge fan base all over the country. While having an interaction with fans, she revealed the name of the movies that changed her life forever. Read ahead to know more about the actor’s favourite movies.

Movies that changed Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra’s life

Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra is a very active celebrity on social media. While having a candid Question and Answer segment on Google Cameos, the actor revealed many secrets about herself. When asked about the name of the movie that changed Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra’s life forever, she said Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

The actor said that the movie made her fall in love with the concept of love. Naming another movie, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra said Barfi (2012) and said that she has no idea how Priyanka Chopra Jonas does such fabulous work every time. Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra also said that every movie featuring Ranveer Singh changed her life completely.

Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra is the wife of the popular Indian television actor, Himanshu Malhotra. The two were co-participants on the hit reality show, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, way back in 2004 where the two met each other and fell in love. After being together for over a decade, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra and Himanshu Malhotra tied the knot on January 24, 2015. The couple is also the winner of the popular couple dance reality television show, Nach Baliye 7.

On the work front, Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen in the Kunal Khemu starrer Malang (2020). She was also one of the most promising contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She performed some of the most difficult stunts during the show with utmost ease and gave a good fight to her fellow contestants. On the other hand, her Marathi movie Choricha Mamla, released on 31 January 2020 also got rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by filmmaker Priyadarshan Jadhav, Amruta Khanvilkar played the female lead in the film and got appreciated for her performance by the critics.

