Ravi Jadhav Turns 48; Marathi Celebs Amruta Khanvilkar, Kashmira Pardeshi Pour In Wishes

Marathi actor Ravi Jadhav is also known for filmmaking, screenwriting and producing films. Making his directorial debut with 2010's superhit Marathi film, Natarang, Ravi Jadhav has also won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. September 22 marks Ravi Jadhav's birthday. As wishes are pouring in for the actor, let's take a look at Marathi celebs wishing Ravi Jadhav on his 48th birthday.

Several Marathi cinema celebs have wished Ravi Jadhav on his birthday. Amongst them was actor Amruta Khanvilkar. She took to Instagram handle and shared a picture of her with Ravi. Here, Amruta and Ravi can be seen posing for the camera as they sit on a red Vespa scooter. While Amruta stunned in a blue saree, Ravi can be seen in a simple tee and denim.

Wishing the actor, Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, '#happybirthday dearest @ravijadhavofficial .... you are like a fine wine and the best is yet to come .... your zest towards life and your wonderful attitude towards living it is something I adore the most about you

Keep surprising us as always Lots of love #atthestrokeofmidnight #happybirthday'.

Also Read | Director Ravi Jadhav shows his desi side with his latest post, says 'hum nahi sudhrenge'

Actor and writer Pratap Phad also sent his wishes for Ravi Jadhav on his birthday. He shared a picture of Ravi on his Instagram wishing him with a heartful caption. Pratap Phad's caption for Dubey read as, 'Wish you very very happy birthday sir ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰..keep directing ..keep producing and keep Shining â¤ï¸â¤ï¸..stay safe and enjoy your day ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š'.

Also Read | Ravi Jadhav is at his 'desi' best in his latest post, says 'hum nahi sudhrenge'

Actor Prasad Oak's wife Manjiri Oak wished Ravi Jadhav by sharing an Instagram story. She shared a throwback picture of Ravi, wherein, he can be seen clicking Manjiri. She penned a beautiful and funny caption in Marathi which conveyed that she was glad to get clicked by Ravi. Take a look at Manjiri's Instagram story.

Image Credits - Manjiri Oak Instagram Stories

Also Read | Ashalata Wabgaonkar's Marathi films from 'Umbartha' to 'Vahinichi Maya' you must watch

Kashmira Pardeshi was also one of the Marathi celebs who wished Ravi Jadhav. On September 22, the actor shared an Instagram story. She posted a collage of two pictures of her with Ravi. In one, they can be seen sipping tea, while in another pic, Kashmira laid her head on Ravi's shoulder. Kashmira wished him a 'shining year ahead'. Check out her story.

Image Credits - Kashmira Pardeshi Instagram Stories

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update for Sept 21: Sarita's plan against Gurunath & Maya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.