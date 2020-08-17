Amruta Khanvilkar's 'Wajle Ki Bara' & Other Songs To Ace Your Lavani Hook-steps

Lavani is a genre of music, popular in Maharashtra which is a combination of traditional dance and song, which is particularly performed to the beats of a 'dholki'. Many popular Marathi movies have featured Lavani songs that became popular for the hook steps and the music itself. From Amruta Khavilkar's Wajle Ki Bara to Sonalee Kulkarni's Apsara Aali, here are top Marathi songs you could take inspiration from for Lavani hook steps.

5 Marathi Lavani dance song to take dance inspiration from

Wajle Ki Bara

Featuring Amruta Khanvilkar, the song Wajle Ki Bara is from the film Natrang. Amruta Khanvilkar made a special appearance in the film for the Lavani dance. The music of the song Wajle Ki bara was composed by duo Ajay and Atul. Amruta Khanvilkar received several praises for her performance in the film.

Apsara Ali

Another Marathi Lavani song you could take dance inspiration from is Apsara Aali. The Lavani dance song features Sonalee Kulkarni and is from the film Natrang. The song was sung by Bela Shende and Ajay-Atul. Apart from the tunes and the hook steps of the song, Sonalee Kulkarni received several accolades for her outfit and her traditional look.

Kashala Lavato

Featuring Rasika Sunil, the song Kashyala Lavato is from the film Poshter Girl. This is another Lavani dance song you could add to your list when it comes to taking dance inspiration. The peppy tunes of the song and the actor's dance steps are what made the song popular. The song was sung by Bela Shende.

Chala Jejurila Jau

The song Chala Jejurila Jau is from the film Navra Mazha Navsacha, featuring Kishori Shahane. The actor made a guest appearance in the film with this song. The song also features Ashok Saraf, who played the role of a conductor in the comedy film. Kishori Shahane's dance performance was loved by the audience in the film.

Ugavali Shukrachi Chandani

Another Lavani performance from a Marathi film, you should take inspiration from, for hook steps is Ugavali Shukrachi Chandani. The song features child actor Gauri Vaidya. The song from the film De Dhakka was sung by Aarati Ankalikar. Gauri Vaidya went for a simple look for the song and her performance in the film was appreciated by the critics.

