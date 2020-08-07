Amruta Khanvilkar’s Stunning Pictures In Saree All About Talking ‘through The Eyes’

Amruta Khanvilkar is a highly celebrated name in the Marathi Film Industry. The female superstar has some remarkable films under her credit and is a well-known name in Bollywood as well.

Amruta was seen essaying a pivotal character in Mohit Suri's hit flick Malang where she was paired opposite Kunal Kemmu. The Raazi actor is quite active on social media and doesn't leave any opportunity to treat her fans with some stunning pictures of hers.

In the latest Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram post, she looks majestic donning a voguish blue saree which is completely unmissable. Have a look-

Amruta Khanvilkar stuns in a greyish-blue saree

Amruta Khanvilkar enjoys a massive fanbase on her Instagram with over 1.4 million followers. The Welcome Zindagi actress recently took her Instagram to share these gorgeous pictures of herself posing like an enchantress. Styled in a simple yet chic fashion Amruta Khanvilkar's greyish-blue saree looks simply breathtaking on her. The diva paired her solid shade saree with a deeper blue coloured backless blouse with bronze prints all over.

What's astounding is that Amruta Khanvilkar shared three different posts in the same traditional attire posing in an alluring way in all the pics. The Satyamev Jayate actress sure knows the art of charming her fans and these Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram pics are a proof of that. In these pictures, the Marathi star is beaming with glow with her sunkissed pictures. Her skin looks flawless and, Amruta captioned it saying "through the eyes".

Amruta Khanvilkar kept her makeup minimalistic with defined brows, matte base and lip-colour. Not to miss, her adorable round bindi. For hair, the Mumbai Salsa actor opted for a straight hair updo with all her hair flicked on one side. Coming to accessories, Amruta Khanvilkar chose to keep it simple with a pair of golden jhumki's with pearl drops. Overall Amruta Khanvilkar totally aced this ethnic attire like a pro.

On the professional front, Khanvilkar was last seen in popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She was counted amongst the toughest contenders on the Colors show. And, her camaraderie with filmmaker Rohit Shetty was simply adorable in KKK. Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi and it was Karishma Tanna who emerged as the winner of season 10.

