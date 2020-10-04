Amruta Khanvilkar Reveals She Is Fluent In 5 Different Languages

Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra is a very popular and well-celebrated Indian artist in the entertainment industry. Having worked in multi-lingual industries, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra has successfully created a huge fan base all over the country. While having an interaction with fans, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra revealed that she can speak in five different languages. Read further ahead to know more about the languages that the actor can speak.

Languages that Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra can speak

Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra is a very active celebrity on social media. While having a candid Question and Answer segment on Google Cameos, the actor revealed many secrets about herself. When asked about the languages that she can speak, the actor said that she can speak five languages. She said that she is fluent in speaking Hindi, Marathi, English, French, and Gujarati. As the sixth one, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra said that she has been speaking in the “baby language” for the past six months, clarifying that the baby’s not hers and is in fact her nephew.

Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra is married to the popular Indian television actor, Himanshu Malhotra. The two actors met way back in 2004 on the sets of the hit reality show, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj where they were co-participants and fell in love. After being in a relationship with each other for over a decade, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra and Himanshu Malhotra finally tied the knot on January 24, 2015. Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra and Himanshu Malhotra have won the popular couple dance reality television show, Nach Baliye 7.

On the work front, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra was last seen in the Anil Kapoor- Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Malang (2020). She was also one of the most promising contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra's Marathi movie Choricha Mamla, that released on 31 January 2020 also got great reviews from the audience. Helmed by Priyadarshan Jadhav, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra played the female lead in the movie and received critical acclaim for her performance. The film also starred Kshitee Jog and Sacred Games fame Jitendra Joshi.

