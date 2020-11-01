Amruta Khanvilkar's Workout Session Will Surely Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, people are stuck inside their homes and are self-isolating themselves. Between this, to utilize all the free time, many, including all the celebrities, are taking up activities like cooking and working out. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar is a keen Instagrammer with more than 1 million followers on her handle. Marathi diva Amruta Khanvilkar has been updating her fans and followers about her quarantine life. From cooking to posting workout pictures, the diva has her social media game on point. The actress has been working out daily and sharing about the same on her Instagram account.

Now, the Malang actress has taken to her social media to rush with her IGTV videos related to her fitness regime. Amruta has been making a series of videos where she is engaged in some high-intensity workout routines. The series of videos is yet again proof that Amruta is a fitness freak and she always encourages her fans to stay fit and fab, something which has always been her priority. Also, the actress has concisely described different workout patterns (chest and lower body workout, etc.) in the video captions. Her workout is truly an inspiration for her fans.

Here are some of Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram posts from her workout sessions -

On the work front, Amruta has been a part of various dance reality shows. She started her journey with the Marathi dance show Ekapeksha Ek, and now the actress has come a long way from being a contestant to a judge now. She recently wore the hat of a judge in the show Super Dancer Maharashtra. She is popular for her dancing and participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In 2020, she was also a contestant of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Talking about her film, Amruta will be now seen in Well Done Baby helmed by first time director, Priyanka Tanwar. She plays a major role in the film opposite Pushkar Jog. The film is slated to release this year. Amruta's last released comedy-drama Choricha Mamla did well at the box-office. It also included stars like Jitendra Joshi, Hemant Dhome, and Aniket Vishwasrao in key roles.

