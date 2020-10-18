Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram Proves She Is 'plant Mommy', Take A Look

Amruta Khanvilkar is a popular actor and dancer. She has been a part of the Marathi dance number Mala Jau Dya Na Ghari Aata Vaajle Ki Baara. Amruta Khanvilkar enjoys a fan following on social media and she does keep posting daily updates for her fans. She had taken to her Instagram highlights to share how much she loves gardening. Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram is loaded with pictures of her plant babies whom she loves nurturing. Take a look:

Amruta Khanvilkar’s photos prove she has a green thumb

Amruta Khanvilkar shared these photographs on her Instagram highlights and captioned one of the photos with ‘this is what obsession looks like’, which clearly shows how obsessed she is with her plants. She also said her children (her plants) fill her empty space in her heart. Have a look at the photographs here:

New Babies

Amruta Khanvilkar keeps expanding her plant family and makes sure to let her fans and followers know. She uploads an addition to her 'Plant Mommy' Instagram highlights every time she decides to nurture a new plant. Have a look at some of Amruta's 'new plant babies':

Love for flowers

Her undying love for flowers is also evident in her posts on Instagram. She is often seen uploading pictures of the flowers she loves and she finds beautiful. She captioned one of her flower photos as ‘If you look the right way…you can see that the whole world is garden….’ showcasing her love for nature. She was also seen photographing the series and videotaping the journey of her favourite flower blooming. Here are Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram photos.

On the work front

The actor was seen as a female lead in a Marathi movie Choricha Mamla which was released on January 31, 2020. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan Jadhav and revolved around a robber called Nandan who gets stuck in a hilarious situation with a homeowner and the girl he was having an affair with. Amruta essayed the role of Shraddha and she was seen as the home owner’s girlfriend. Her movie garnered a lot of appreciation and got a 6.5-star rating on IMDB. Watch the official trailer here:

