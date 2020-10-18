Amruta Khanvilkar Shares Best Part About Being An Actor, Says Patience Is Key

Natrang fame Amruta Khanvilkar has now garnered a loyal fan base after essaying headstrong roles in movies like Raazi, Satyameva Jayate, and many more. In a Q&A segment on Google Cameos, the actor was seen being candid as she answered vivid questions put forth in front of her. When asked, what according to her is the best part of being an actor, Amruta won the hearts of many with her wise answer.

Amruta Khanvilkar reveals best part of being an actor

While answering the question, Amruta schooled all the aspiring and budding actors to be patient. According to the Natrang star, the best part of being an actor is that she learned to be patient. Adding more to it, she said that not every scene requires an actor to be patient. However, to reach the place, to get an opportunity to act doesn’t happen overnight. One has to have a lot of patience to get their first action and cut. Moreover, Amruta added that if one has this quality, then they are most welcomed to the industry.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s professional front

On the professional front, Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen on the silver screen in Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang. Her Marathi film Choricha Mamla, released soon after and garnered rave reviews for the actor. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan and was critically acclaimed by both fans and critics alike.

Along with this, Amruta previously also participated in the reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Although she did not lift the trophy, she came across one of the strongest contenders. Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the promising actors who is known for her stints across Marathi and film industry, fans are eagerly waiting to see her perform in her upcoming projects.

