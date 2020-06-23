Amyra Dastur Says She Is A 'proud Daughter' Of A COVID-19 Frontline Warrior

Amyra Dastur has been quarantining with her parents for the last three months. Recently, the Judgementall Hai Kya actor shared that her father is one of the COVID-19 frontline workers. She said he is a COVID warrior and she is proud to be his daughter.

In an exclusive interview with a news portal, Amyra Dastur shared that interacting with her father, who is also a front-line worker, has been one of the highlights of her day. The actor added that her father is a doctor and has been going to the hospital daily. The Trip 2 actor further shared that her mom and she were initially worried about her father as he is 67 years old but now they feel fine.

Amyra Dastur receives a daily update on what’s going on in the hospital. She also revealed that all the COVID-19 frontline workers have to be in those PPE suits and they can’t even go to the washroom for six hours and sometimes even longer than that. For them, it is like going to a battle each day.

Furthermost talking about her COVID-19 lockdown period, Amyra Dastur said that she has been reading a lot and talking to her friends on phone. The actor is currently reading 'The Girl On The Train' and it is really good, Amyra added. She also shared that a lot of her friends have been suggesting her to learn cooking during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Kaalakaandi actor also revealed that she has put on a bit of weight since she has been staying at home and eating all homemade food cooked by her mother, so the star is also working out a lot now. She has been also practicing to do her own make-up and has learned a lot, said Amyra Dastur.

What's Next For Amyra Dastur?

Amyra Dastur was last seen as Roopa, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in Made in China. She has two Tamil films in her kitty. Namely, Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum and Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha. At Bollywood front, Amyra Dastur will be next seen in Pilfer Singh. She will also star in an upcoming series, Tandav.

