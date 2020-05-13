Amyra Dastur Says She Wants To Spend Lockdown With Deepika Padukone; Here's Why

Amyra Dastur recently celebrated her 27th birthday amid lockdown. She has been making the most of her free time at home. She recently talked to a leading daily and expressed what she has been doing in her time in lockdown. She also spilled the beans on who she would like to be with in lockdown. Amyra also spoke about her future projects. Here is all you should know about it.

Amyra Dastur wants to spend lockdown with this actor

While Amyra Dastur was speaking to a leading daily, she expressed that she would want to be in a lockdown with none other than the gorgeous Deepika Padukone. She said that she will choose Deepika Padukone because Deepika has be been cooking during the whole lockdown. Amyra Dastur further added that she Deepika can cook anything now and that is the reason she wants to be with her.

She then talked about what she has been doing in her free time amid the lockdown. The actor expressed that she wanted to write in this time of lockdown. She added that she usually writes, but in this free time nothing has inspired her yet. Amyra Dastur also added that she just doesn’t feel like doing it. She also expressed how she had to send all her bills to her accountant but she has not done that yet either.

She celebrated her 27th birthday recently with her family. She took to hire Instagram to share a picture of her and her family who were with her celebrating her birthday. The actor captioned the picture and wrote "Family ♥️ Here’s to the amazing people who’ve looked after me and helped me grow into the person I am today. Grateful to be locked down and celebrating with them! ♥️🙏🏻". Take a look at her post here to know more.

