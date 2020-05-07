Actor Amyra Dastur Believes Cinema Will Transform & OTT Platforms Will Flourish Post-COVID

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, with film shoots being stalled and theatres closed, actor Amyra Dastur believes that the aftermath of the pandemic will transform cinema and the digital space will open up in a big way. Read to know more.

Amyra Dastur on the aftermath of COVID-19 on cinema

In an interview with a news agency, Amyra Dastur said that she is excited to see how cinema is going to transform and how the OTT platform is going to blow up bigger than ever. She stated that luckily she is not a newcomer so getting work is not a concern. It is about quality and she believes only quality and not the last name will prevail. Amyra added that theatres will need good six-eight months to have full houses again and in between that time viewership of OTT platforms will grow at a tremendous rate. She said that content is finally going to overshadow the Box Office, so it is an exciting time at the moment.

Several projects of Amyra Dastur are pushed due to the current situation. Prior to the lockdown, she was to be seen with Kunal Kapoor in T-series murder mystery, Koi Jaane Na in June, which now has been pushed. Amyra said that they wrapped up the shoot in the second week of February, but that’s been postponed due to the lockdown and their inability to get out and promote, as well as the fact that the industry does not know when the theatres are going to be able to open up to the public.

The actor revealed that she was supposed to fly to Chennai for a shoot on March 23. But it got delayed as the makers wanted to see what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement would be on the next day. She said that she is glad it was postponed because she would have been in lockdown alone in Chennai.

Amyra Dastur was also shooting for a web series Dongri To Dubai banked by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production. Her Tamil film Bagheera with Prabhu Deva is also on a halt. Amyra’s other project, Amazon Prime Original Tandav with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is currently said to be on the editing stage.

Amyra Dastur added that it will be hectic because everyone wants the same dates, but they have managed to prioritise each project according to the new deadlines. She was all set to shoot for a new film and was going to announce it in April so that's been postponed as well.

