Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya Starrer Baby OTT Release Date Out?

Anand Deverkonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya starrer Baby hit the big screens on July 14. The movie has received positive response from the audience and critics alike. Now, its OTT release is being awaited by the viewers.

The movie has received rave reviews for Anand's realistic performance and the film's youth-centric storyline. On the tenth day of its release, the film’s total box office collection stands at Rs 47.15 core. Globally, the film has already collected Rs 60.30 crore, as per Sacnilk. It has emerged as a sleeper hit.

(Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and other actors attended the success meet of Baby | Image: Twitter)

The filmmakers and star cast recently hosted a success meet to celebrate the good run of the movie at the theatres. Actor Vijay Deverakonda showed up in support of his brother. The celebration was also attended by Allu Arjun, who praised the film and the team.

After the box office success of the film, media reports claim that Baby will be streaming on OTT soon. It is being said that the film will begin streaming on Aha on September 8. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

(Baby released worldwide on July 14 | Image; Youtube screengrab)

The media reports circulating online also suggested that the film’s rights were first bagged by Netflix. While speculations are being made around its OTT release, the film continues to draw audiences in theatres despite competition from movies such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission Impossible and Maaveeran.

Baby is a Telugu film that stars Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. The coming-of-age film is a love triangle between three college-going students. The movie is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and is bankrolled by Mass Movie Makers.