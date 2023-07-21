Allu Arjun Leaks Fiery Pushpa 2 Dialogue At Baby Success Meet | Watch

Allu Arjun gave Pushpa 2 update as he arrived at the success meet of Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby. The Icon Star took to the stage to share his review of the latest Tollywood film but ended up giving a spoiler from his. A video of the actor uttering a dialogue from Pushpa: The Rule went viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently in production and is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

The sequel will feature Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of the antagonist Bhanwar Singh.

Allu Arjun gets into Pushpa character at Baby success meet

Though Allu Arjun went to Baby success meet to extend his support to the film’s cast, his presence at the event made Pushpa 2 a top trend on social media. While appreciating the movie, the actor said, “Idantha jarigedhi okate rule meedha jaruguthandadhi. Pushpa gaadi rule,” which roughly translates to "Pushpa dictates the rule here". This was met with thunderous applause from the audience and a video of the actor started doing rounds on social media soon. Fans believe that it's a dialogue from the upcoming film.

Chiranjeevi is known to give out spoilers for his movies during promotional events. This has earned him the moniker #Chiruleaks. After Allu Arjun’s video, social media was buzzing with the hashtag 'Allu Arjun Leaks'.

Pushpa 2: The Rule first glimpse goes viral

The first-look poster of Pushpa 2 was released in April, earlier this year. The makers also unveiled the first teaser of the film in April. The first glimpse from the film, titled 'Where is Pushpa?' went viral as Allu Arjun made a return in his signature style.

(Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa 2 look is based on the deity Gangamma Thalli | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

While Allu Arjun has not given an update on the film’s development, Rashmika Mandanna and Fadadh Faasil have both shared that the shooting for Sukumar's directorial is ongoing. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Faasil, who plays that antagonist, said, “The second part of Pushpa has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh.” Rashmika also took to Instagram recently to share a glimpse of the sets. The film is expected to release next year.