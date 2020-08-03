Ananth Ram’s 'Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu' First Look Poster Unveiled, See Here

Ananth Ram, who was last seen in the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku, is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film, Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu. On August 2, actor Sivakarthikeyan released the first look poster of the film on Twitter. The poster features the Marina beach lighthouse and a bridge that connects to the famous Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco with the Statue of Liberty in the backdrop.

The poster has the caption, "1992- Journey to happiness" penned on it. On sharing the first look poster, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Very happy to release the first look of Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu. Nice title and looks very fresh. Best wishes to the entire team for a great success." Check out Ananth Ram's Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu first look poster here.

Ananth Ram's Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu first look

Anant Ram also took to his Twitter and shared a picture with Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. The duo can be seen posing with the first look poster of Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu. Anant Ram wrote, "Thanks for everything! Anna. Mentor." Through the post, Ananth Ram also announced that the film is scheduled for a November 2021 release.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz is a true water baby and THESE posts from her Instagram are proof

Ananth Ram's movies

Ananth Ram was last seen in Hip-hop Tamizha Adhi's directorial, Meesaya Murukku, in 2017. Ananth played the role of Adhi’s young brother in the film. The movie also stars Aathmika, Vivek, RJ Vigneshkanth among others along with Hiphop Tamizha Adhi.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's 'Rajakumarudu' completes 21 years, says 'I'll always cherish the learning'

Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu cast

In the film Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu, Ananth Ram will play one of the lead roles. Whereas the movie also stars Kumaravel, Bhavani Sre, RJ Vijay, Monica, Wilspat, Irfan, Sabarish, KPY Bala, and RJ Aanandhi in pivotal roles. Kaatrin Mozhi fame AH Kaashif will compose the music for Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu.

Also Read | When Salman Khan got into a ‘flirty’ banter with Elli Avram on 'Bigg Boss'

Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu is produced under the banner of White Feather Studios. The executive producer of the film is Pooranesh and Mohan. Reportedly, the upcoming movie is touted to be a fun-filled drama about friendship and will chronicle a tale of coming of age. Bhavani Sre shared the first look poster and wrote, "A film by friends for friends! Straight from our heart."

Also Read | 'Shakuntala Devi' Review: Fans Shower Praises, Say 'Vidya Balan Is As Effortless As Ever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.