Ileana D'Cruz Is A True Water Baby And THESE Posts From Her Instagram Are Proof

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most popular actors for the impeccable style that she carries. The Main Tera Hero actor keeps on updating her Instagram handle with her latest exclusive collection of ethnic wear and western outfits. If fans ever happen to stalk Ileana's Instagram, one can get a hint of the actor's favourite places for vacation. As much as Ileana is a fashion lover, she also loves to spend time travelling, especially to beaches. Listed below are Ileana D'Cruz's images that prove that she is truly a water baby.

Ileana D'Cruz is a water baby; see pics here-

Recently, Ileana D'Cruz shared a post and her fans called it dreamy. The Raid actor posted a stunning underwater picture on her Instagram handle. Dressed in blue swimwear, she can be seen swimming with a few fish. As soon as the actor posted the photo, the comments section of her post was flooded with heart and fire emoticons.

A few days back, Ileana D'Cruz took a trip down memory lane and fished out a throwback picture of herself from her underwater photoshoot. Along with the picture, the actor's witty caption also grabbed the attention of her fans. The Baadshaho actor added a dash of humour to her post. Ileana used the old photograph to show her fans how she is "avoiding people" amid lockdown. In the image, she can be seen swimming underwater wearing a blue swimsuit.

Ileana D'cruz is missing the sea and this picture proves that. The actor seems to be rummaging through her travel diaries. A few weeks ago, the actor shared a drool-worthy photo of herself on her Instagram, in which she can be seen dressed in a blue bikini. In the photo, she can be seen doing scuba diving and wearing the diving mask and the feet gear. Along with her image, she also gave picture courtesy to photographer Bhushan Bagadia.

On the occasion of World Earth Day, Ileana shared a picture from a picturesque destination. The actor captioned the post: "Grateful, always" and added the hashtag #EarthDay. Dressed in a black bikini and a printed sarong, the actor can be seen enjoying her me time on the beach.

Ileana’s Instagram handle is also filled with some sultry images. A few weeks back, Ileana achieved over 10 million followers on her Instagram handle. The actor shared a catchy picture in which she can be seen posing on a yacht. The actor is wearing a black bikini and the presence of sunlight is making the picture even more beautiful.

