'Ananya' Teaser Featuring Hruta Durgule Promises To Release When The Time Is Right; Watch

Hruta Durgule, on Friday, shared a short teaser of her debut movie, Ananya, where she promised all her fans that the forthcoming film would release when the time is right. The film that was supposed to release on July 31, 2020, was pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. However, with Ananya's recent teaser, it is sure that the makers will soon arrive with the film in theatres.

Check out Ananya's teaser:

Also Read | Marathi Movies In 2019 That Cannot Be Missed At Any Cost

Ananya, starring Hruta Durgule in the lead, narrates the tale of a girl, whose life takes a turn after a tragic accident leaves her crippled for life. The Pratap Phad directorial will mark Durgule's debut to the Marathi film industry. Meanwhile, reports have it that the Hruta Durgule starrer is based on a Marathi play of the same name.

The Marathi play had Shaheed Bhai Kotwal fame Rutuja Bagwe in the lead. The play was directed by Pratap Phad, who is helming the screen adaptation of Ananya. The Hruta Durgule starrer is produced by Dhruv Das, and Ravi Jadhav under their production banners respectively.

Also Read | 'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Sairat': Marathi Movies To Watch On Netflix Amid Lockdown

In a recent media interview with a media portal, lead actor Hruta Durgule expressed her gratitude towards the makers of Ananya. She thanked them for offering her a strong character in her debut movie. She added that she has been very excited since the day she was finalised for the project.

Further in the interview,the actor revealed that she went through rigorous training for her character in Ananya. She exclaimed that she trained continuously for four months before starting the shoot to get the physicality her character demands.

Also Read | Upcoming Marathi Movies That You Need To Watch Out For In 2020

Also Read | Tejashree Pradhan Starrer Marathi Movies That Fans Can Watch Over And Over Again

For the unknown, Hruta Durgule is a popular television actor, who used to work in Phulpakhru. She recently starred in a short film titled Strawberry Shake. The movie, starring Hruta Durgule, Sumaydh Gaikwad, and Rohit Phalke in the lead, narrates the heart-warming tale of father-daughter.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.