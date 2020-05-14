Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Is Inspired By Real-life Incident, Reveals Writer Of Film

Since the first look poster of Master was released early this year, fans of Thalapathy Vijay have been awaiting the release of the upcomer. Though little has been known about the story of the film, however, the posters and songs have managed to keep the audiences intrigued. In a recent media interview, co-writer, Pon Parthiban revealed that Master is inspired by a true story. He further revealed that the movie's story is based on the real-life of a man he knows. The writer refrained from indulging in any other details about the upcomer.

First look poster of Master:

Interestingly, Master will mark the first onscreen collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. While Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the role of a college professor in the film, Vijay Sethupathi will essay the role of a local goon. Revealed to be based on a real-life story, Master will narrate the tale of two childhood friends turned foe.

Recently, there were speculations that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will get a digital release. However, as per the latest media reports, Thalapathy Vijay has issued a strict warning to the makers of Master against releasing the movie on the digital platform. Following which, the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted.

Master to release on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday?

There is a buzz that Master will hit the marquee on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. Although the makers are yet to confirm the news, however, it seems like Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, June 22, is the right time to release the upcomer that features him as a college professor. Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead was supposed to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however, was later pushed to June due to lockdown. Master is directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

