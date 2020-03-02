Andrea Jeremiah 'regrets' Signing Vetrimaan's 'Vada Chennai', Reveals Why

Andrea Jeremiah, best known for her work in movies like Vada Chennai and Vishwaroopam, feels that her career is in a jeopardy. The actor in a recent interview with a leading online portal revealed that Vada Chennai has hampered her future in the film industry. She exclaimed that the intimate scenes in the movie have led to a slump in her acting career. Here is all you need to know.

Andrea Jeremiah on Vada Chennai

In the interview published on an online portal, Andrea revealed that ever since she consented to perform intimate scenes in Vada Chennai, filmmakers are offering her roles that are of a similar kind. She exclaimed that she is tired of being offered "bedroom scenes", and in hindsight regrets signing Vada Chennai for this reason. Further in the interview, she added if a role is good and her character is integral, she is ready to slash her remuneration, with no intimate scenes in the film.

Vada Chennai, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, and Ameer Sultan in the lead, narrates a riveting tale of vengeance and love. The Vetrimaran directorial released in 2018 was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. Vada Chennai was the first part of the trilogy.

Meanwhile, Andrea Jeremiah has her hands full of multiple film projects at different stages of productions. The actor will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Menon, and Andrea Jeremiah, will hit the silver screens in Summer 2020. Besides the upcoming film, she also has Kaa, Vattam, Maaligai, and Aranmanai 3.

