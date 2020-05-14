Thalapathy Vijay's Action-thriller 'Master' To Release In Diwali 2020?

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, many film shoots have been stalled and releases postponed. The Tamil action thriller Thalapathy Vijay’s Master's release date was originally on April 9, 2020. However, according to recent media reports, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master are eyeing for a Diwali release of the film.

Also Read | Sudha Kongara Rubbishes Rumours Of Directing Her Next With Thalapathy Vijay; Read

According to reports, the makers had earlier decided to release the movie on Thalapathy Vijay’s 46th birthday on June 22. However, given the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, the release of Master on that date seems highly unlikely. The report stated that after assessing the whole situation, the makers have now decided that the movie will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2020.

Also Read | Did Thalapathy Vijay Rebuke 'Master' Makers For Planning To Release The Movie On Digital?

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Worried About His Son Jason Sanjay Who Is Stuck In Canada Amid Pandemic

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Bigil was also a Diwali release. The movie was directed by Atlee Kumar. The film released on Diwali last year and proved to be a huge commercial success. The film garnered around ₹300 crore at the global box office. If the reports are to be believed and the movie releases on Diwali this year, the audience would be in for a big treat. The festive season has turned out to be a lucky one for Thalapathy Vijay in the past as his films like Thupakki, Kathi and Theri have released in festive seasons.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Trolled By Thalapathy Vijay Fans For Her Latest Tweet; Deletes It Later

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Pulls Off A 'Thalapathy Vijay' With Witty Tweet On Coronavirus Lockdown

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a double role in Master. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. The Master cast features Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles along with Thalapathy Vijay. The film features Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The movie is being produced by XB Film Creators. The film is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu languages.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.