Andrea Jeremiah Wraps Up Her Bhutan Trip, Calls It A 'magical' Experience

Andrea Jeremiah took to her Instagram handle to share a series of breathtaking pictures of the sights and sceneries of Bhutan. She also shared a few pictures of herself against the beautiful backdrops. The actress has been consistently sharing moments from her solo adventure on her social media handle. Her latest post details the beauty of experiencing the country first-hand.

Andrea shares the '3 layers' to experiencing Bhutan



Andrea's latest post exclusively features images of Paro. More specifically, the actress can be seen sitting perched by the sacred cliffside site of Paro Taktsang. In her accompanying caption, Andrea details the "3 layers" to experiencing Bhutan. She elaborates these 3 layers to be the visual experience, the physical experience and the spiritual experience. The actress describes the visual experience to be all the breathtaking sites found across the "Himalayan kingdom" of Bhutan. She also enunciates how physical movement through the country via trekking and hiking to be able to breath in the fresh air would take care of the physical experience of Bhutan. The actress went on to detail how the third experience - the spiritual experience - is taken care of by Bhutan as it is the "land of Buddhism and mysticism".



Andrea also went on to detail how the country had the potential to open up one's heart if they allowed it to. She specifically mentioned Paro Taktsang as ticking all three boxes, providing the complete experience. Andrea also appreciated the kind and compassionate Bhutanese people, who add to the already massive charm of the country.

On the work front for Andrea



Andrea had 2 releases last year with Vattam and Anel Meley Pani Thuli. She has a busy year ahead with 6 releases lined up. While Andreah has finished filming for Pisasu 2, Kaa and Maaligai. She is still shooting for two untitled films, one with Bobby Antony and the other with Dinesh Selvaraj.