Andrea Jeremiah Shares Poster Of Her Film 'Pisasu 2', Fan Calls Her Look 'stunning'

Director Mysskin announced his next film titled Pisasu 2, in September 2020, starring Andrea Jeremiah as the lead. Pisasu 2 is the sequel to Mysskin's 2014's hit horror movie Pisasu. The film is produced by T Muruganantham under his production banner. The lead actor of the film, Andrea Jeremiah recently took to Instagram to share a new poster for the film. Pisasu 2 cast includes Rajkumar Pitchumani alongside Jeremiah. Read on to know about the new poster and how the director, Mysskin wished Andrea on his birthday.

Pisasu 2 poster

Pisasu 2 is a Tamil language horror-thriller film starring Andrea Jeremiah as the lead. She took to social media and shared the new poster with her fans and followers. The poster, which has a distinct vintage look with a strong sepia tone, has Andrea wearing a blouse with floral prints, with a scarf wrapped around her head. The poster released on Andrea's birthday, which falls on December 21. The picture received more than 75k likes within a few hours of posting. You can see it here.

The director of Andrea Jeremiah's new movie, Mysskin also took to his Instagram and shared the poster. He wished his protagonist Andrea and wrote, "Let’s light the candle and celebrate the special day of our protagonist Andrea. @therealandreajeremiah Happy birthday and wishing you a long creative life. -Mysskin".

Andrea's fans were quick to bombard her comments section with compliments for her new poster and birthday wishes. While a lot of her followers wrote, 'Happy Birthday', another fan wrote about his curiosity for the film. You can see some of the comments here.

On the work front

Andrea Jeremiah will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against a local goon. Besides the upcoming movie, Andrea Jeremiah has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Kamalakannan's movie titled Vattam with Sibi Sathyaraj, Dil Sathya's Maaligai with Karthik Jayaram and Ashutosh Rana, among others. Andrea Jeremiah also signed horror-comedy Aranmanai's third part.

