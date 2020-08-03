Angad Bedi Says Flak Against 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Trailer Is Unfair

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor Angad Bedi recently opened up about the backlash the trailer of the film has been receiving. In an interview with a media portal, he expressed that every industry is competitive and hence the flak that the film has been receiving currently is unfair.

He had previously spoken about the nepotism debate. He had said that he sees a healthy competition when it comes to good actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Angad Bedi on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Angad Bedi recently spoke about the criticism that the trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been facing. In a media interaction, Angad Bedi said that everyone has the right to an opinion but in this case, people are spitting fire against each other. Every industry is competitive in various ways and the flak that the film is receiving is unfair.

Speaking about his journey in the industry and the nepotism debate, Angad Bedi said that he has auditioned for over 300 movies and every rejection has been a lesson to him. He revealed that his role in Soorma led him to this film. He met Shashank Khaitan, who, in turn, made him meet Sharan Sharma, through which he got the role.

Sharan Sharma told the producer of the film that he wanted Angad Bedi for the part. He was of the strong notion that it is only fair for everyone to get their parts as an actor are also professionals who work for the paycheque.

Previously, in an interaction with a leading daily, Angad Bedi had spoken about his take on the insider and outsider debate. He said that Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ranbir Kapoor are all good actors who deserve the opportunity. Angad Bedi said that he sees all of it as a healthy completion instead of pointing fingers.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was recently released on the internet by the makers. The film has been facing flak for the involvement of Karan Johar and star kid Janhvi Kapoor. This film is being directed by Sharan Sharma and is expected to hit the OTT platform Netflix on August 12, 2020.

