Neha Dhupia Says Seeing Angad Bedi In 'Gunjan Saxena' Made Her Heart Skip A Beat

The first look of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was dropped on July 16. Since then, it has gained love from the audience. The film also stars Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. His wife, Neha Dhupia shared his look from the film in a post on social media.

ALSO READ | Angad Bedi Supports Neha Dhupia After Roadies Controversy Refuses To Die Down

Neha Dhupia shares Angad Bedi’s look from Gunjan Saxena

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia could not stop gushing about her husband, Angad Bedi’s look from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She shared a picture of the first look and spoke about how she is proud of the film. Neha Dhupia further said that Angad Bedi did an amazing job of bringing Anshuman Saxena to life.

ALSO READ | Angad Bedi Makes Fun Of Neha Dhupia For Her Work From Home Routine, Invites Her Wrath

Neha Dhupia further wrote, “Can’t wait for this and I could nt be more proud ... @angadbedi i am sure you have done a wonderful job in bringing #AnshumanSaxena from real life to reel life ... seeing you in uniform (even if it’s on camera) makes my heart skip a beat. @janhvikapoor you my gorgeous one look so beautiful and strong and @pankajtripathi sir I look forward to everything you are a part of. Can’t wait for this to drop on @netflix_in soon... big ups to the rest of cast @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij and the brave men behind #gunjansaxena #thekargilgirl”.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s post here

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Sold For A Whopping ₹70 Crore?

The first look of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was dropped on the internet recently and has been garnering love from all corners of the industry. The announcement came with the digital platform, Netflix announcing the release of 17 more films on its platform. The others to be released on Netflix are Ludo, Torbaaz, Tribhanga, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, etc.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role along with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma. It will trace the story of the first Indian female pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was initially set for a theatre release but moved to a digital release due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will now release on August 12, 2020, on Netflix.

ALSO READ | Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Share Pictures Of Daughter Mehr As She Turns 19 Months

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.