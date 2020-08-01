Akshay Kumar praises 'Gunjan Saxena' trailer, says 'thank you for inspiring many'

Makers of the much-awaited film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor have finally released the trailer. The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the life of the first Indian female Air Force pilot in combat who fights every stereotype to finally chase and fulfill her dreams. Bollywood's ace actor, Akshay Kumar was the first one to send out his best wishes to the entire team on Twitter. Akshay Kumar thanked the entire team for making a film that will inspire several hearts and motivate them to follow their dreams.

Akshay Kumar in awe of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl film

The intriguing trailer showcases Gunjan’s journey towards becoming an Indian Air Force pilot while fighting all odds. The trailer also shows a glimpse of the actress who sets on a mission to make her father proud and carve a niche for herself in the defense forces which was highly dominated by men. In spite of not having basic amenities and facilities in the defense, Gunjan never gave up and went to Kargil to fight for her country. The Sharan Sharma directorial revolves around Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female combat pilot to enter a war zone. Gunjan rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Harr sapne ki udaan aise hi ho! Make way for the truly inspiring story of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl and all my best wishes to the team. To the real hero, Gunjan Saxena - thank you for inspiring many to chase their dreams with the same courage and soar higher! pic.twitter.com/uf5uqKc4WS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 1, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor has actively been promoting her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on her Instagram account. Recently the actress shared a short video from the film that featured glimpses of her co-actors, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film based on the first Indian female Air Force pilot in combat. This film also stars the Stree actor, Pankaj Tripathi and the Pink actor, Angad Bedi. However, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi will feature in supporting roles. As per reports, the famous singer Amit Trivedi has lent his voice to one of the Gunjan Saxena songs.This film is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. As per reports, Gunjan Saxena was going to have a theatrical release on March 13, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this film will now make a direct to digital release on Netflix. The release date of this film is August 12, 2020.

