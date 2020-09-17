Anirudh Ravichander Excited To Score For Kamal Haasan And Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Untitled Film

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander on Wednesday expressed his excitement on scoring a Kamal Haasan film online. "Excited to be scoring for Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir," (sic) wrote Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, Anirudh will be working on a Kamal Haasan film for the first time. The movie, directed by Kaithi (2019) and Master fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, is tentatively titled Kamal Haasan 232.

Check out Anirudh Ravichander's post:

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan to work together for the first time

On Wednesday evening, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the first look poster of his next with actor Kamal Haasan. The movie, tentatively titled Kamal Haasan 232, is touted to be an action-thriller. The first look poster of the film was simultaneously released by Lokesh and Kamal. The poster read, "Once upon a time there lived a ghost…"

Check out the poster here:

The movie, starring Kamal Haasan, is presently at a very nascent stage. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film, and Kamal Haasan will be producing the movie under his production banner. Kamal Haasan is expected to join the sets of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial after completing work on Shankar's Indian 2.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravinchander to work in Master

Besides the upcoming flick, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music to Lokesh Kanagaraj's most-awaited film, Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. The album of Master has crossed 350 million streams online.

The album, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has lyrics penned by Gana Balachandar, Vignesh Shivan, Arunraja Kamaraj, and others. Master's album has a total of seven tracks. The movie is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

