Kamal Haasan Announces His Next Film Helmed By Lokesh Kanagaraj; Netizens React

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to announce his 232nd film — tentatively titled 'Kamal Haasan 232', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. An action-thriller will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is all set for a summer 2021 release. The poster shared shows Haasan's character with guns and weapons, with a caption that says, 'Once upon a time there lived a ghost'.

Kamal Haasan is currently hosting the upcoming season of ''Bigg Boss Tamil''. The makers of the show recently released a teaser of the upcoming reality show, hinting that the show was coming soon. In the ''Bigg Boss Tamil'' season 4 teaser, Kamal Haasan made a few announcements about the upcoming show and assured fans that they have been taking necessary precautions as they resume work.

REACTIONS

ஆண்டவர் இருக்கிறார்❤️👌🏻

that’s all I can say machi 😍

This is ur fan boy moment,so soooo happy for your collaboration with your most fav @ikamalhaasan sir 🔥 I can imaging what the outcome of this combo will be 🔥

Lots of surprises coming ur way makkaley 😍🔥👌🏻#KamalHassan232 https://t.co/pRww5pCSGO — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) September 16, 2020

@ikamalhaasan As a fan, the joy this announcement has given me is incomparable! 😎🔥🔥 hearty congratulations @Dir_Lokesh 😁 https://t.co/Fb38ALIzgs — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) September 16, 2020

Kamal Haasan 'touched' by Lokesh Kanagaraj's tribute to celebrate 61 years of 'Kamalism'

Kamal Haasan's journey as a child artist; from 'Kalathur Kannamma' to 'Vanambadi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.