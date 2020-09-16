Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan Announces His Next Film Helmed By Lokesh Kanagaraj; Netizens React

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to announce his 232nd film — tentatively titled 'Kamal Haasan 232', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Kamal Haasan

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to announce his 232nd film — tentatively titled 'Kamal Haasan 232', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. An action-thriller will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is all set for a summer 2021 release. The poster shared shows Haasan's character with guns and weapons, with a caption that says, 'Once upon a time there lived a ghost'.

Kamal Haasan is currently hosting the upcoming season of ''Bigg Boss Tamil''. The makers of the show recently released a teaser of the upcoming reality show, hinting that the show was coming soon. In the ''Bigg Boss Tamil'' season 4 teaser, Kamal Haasan made a few announcements about the upcoming show and assured fans that they have been taking necessary precautions as they resume work. 

REACTIONS

Kamal Haasan 'touched' by Lokesh Kanagaraj's tribute to celebrate 61 years of 'Kamalism'

Kamal Haasan's journey as a child artist; from 'Kalathur Kannamma' to 'Vanambadi'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND