Kamal Haasan Announces His Next Film Helmed By Lokesh Kanagaraj; Netizens React

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to announce his 232nd film — tentatively titled 'Kamal Haasan 232', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. An action-thriller will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is all set for a summer 2021 release. The poster shared shows Haasan's character with guns and weapons, with a caption that says, 'Once upon a time there lived a ghost'.
Another journey begins.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 16, 2020
மறுபடியும் உங்கள் நான்.@RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/ABMwrb45Qa
Kamal Haasan is currently hosting the upcoming season of ''Bigg Boss Tamil''. The makers of the show recently released a teaser of the upcoming reality show, hinting that the show was coming soon. In the ''Bigg Boss Tamil'' season 4 teaser, Kamal Haasan made a few announcements about the upcoming show and assured fans that they have been taking necessary precautions as they resume work.
சொன்னபடி கேளு,— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 5, 2020
சொல்லுறது பாஸ்.......
உங்கள் நான் pic.twitter.com/JndCrXcDrG
Big Announcement: #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan announces his 232nd film tentatively titled "KH 232" to be helmed by the talented filmmaker #LokeshKanagaraj. It will release in summer 2021!@ikamalhaasan @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 16, 2020
#sitharamalpadharamaloruepicentertainer pic.twitter.com/TD0PGORkp8
ஆண்டவர் இருக்கிறார்❤️👌🏻— Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) September 16, 2020
that’s all I can say machi 😍
This is ur fan boy moment,so soooo happy for your collaboration with your most fav @ikamalhaasan sir 🔥 I can imaging what the outcome of this combo will be 🔥
Lots of surprises coming ur way makkaley 😍🔥👌🏻#KamalHassan232 https://t.co/pRww5pCSGO
@ikamalhaasan As a fan, the joy this announcement has given me is incomparable! 😎🔥🔥 hearty congratulations @Dir_Lokesh 😁 https://t.co/Fb38ALIzgs— Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) September 16, 2020
THIS IS LIT!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👌👌#KamalHaasan232 #எவனென்றுநினைத்தாய்— Diehard Kamalians (@DiehardKamalian) September 16, 2020
Our best wishes to tbe team @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @RKFI ! 😄😊🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VSGSJNdH4M
Kamal Haasan 'touched' by Lokesh Kanagaraj's tribute to celebrate 61 years of 'Kamalism'
Kamal Haasan's journey as a child artist; from 'Kalathur Kannamma' to 'Vanambadi'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.