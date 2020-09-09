Anirudh Ravichander And D Imman Reunite After Four Years For Song In Jayam Ravi's 'Bhoomi'

Music composer D Imman will be collaborating with singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander for a song in Jayam Ravi starrer Bhoomi. The song titled Tamizha Endru Sollada will release online on Thursday, September 10. "After Umpteen Valuable Collaborations with dear brother @anirudhofficial Here we come once again for ⁦@actor_jayamravi starrer #Bhoomi‘s first single releasing tomorrow! This time for an ambitious Tamil anthem," (sic) wrote D Imman, in a tweet. Interestingly, Anirudh Ravichander and D Imman last worked together for a song in Jayam Ravi's Bogan (2017).

D Imman and Anirudh Ravichander's picture from the recording studio

After Umpteen Valuable Collaborations with dear brother ⁦@anirudhofficial⁩ Here we come once again for ⁦@actor_jayamravi⁩ starrer #Bhoomi ‘s first single releasing tomorrow! This time for an ambitious Tamil anthem! #TamizhanEndruSollada ⁦@madhankarky⁩

PraiseGod pic.twitter.com/b0y4I6FcrV — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) September 9, 2020

Also Read | 'Nenjame': Here Is The Second Single From Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Arulmohan's 'Doctor'

A few days ago, D Imman shared a short promo of the upcoming song from Bhoomi movie online. Sharing the promo online, D Imman wrote: "Here's the 2nd Glimpse of Tamizha Endru Sollada from @actor_jayamravi's #Bhoomi, crooned by @anirudhofficial Full song From Sep 10th An @immancomposer Musical." (sic) The song picturised on Jayam Ravi is interestingly the first song of Bhoomi, which is the actor's 25th Tamil film.

Also Read | If Anirudh Ravichander Makes Acting Debut, Sivakarthikeyan To Make The Film? Read Here

D Imman and Anirudh Ravichander previously have collaborated only twice. First for Lakshman's Romeo Juliet (2015), and then for Bogan (2017). Interestingly, both the movies had Jayam Ravi and Hansika in the lead and were directed by Lakshman, who is also the director of Bhoomi.

Bhoomi is Jayam Ravi's 25th film

Bhoomi, starring Jayaram Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead, also features Satish in a prominent role. The movie touted to be a patriotic drama is directed by Lakshman of Romeo Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017) fame. The film was slated to hit the marquee on May 1, 2020. However, it got pushed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni To Launch Fashion Label Saaki, Says 'It's A Reflection Of Who I Am'

Besides Bhoomi, Jayam Ravi has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others, in the lead and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's book of the same name. The shooting of the film is currently stalled due to the pandemic. The movie will commence shooting after the coronavirus situation subsides.

Also Read | Anirudh Ravichander To Compose For Vikram In Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Film?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.