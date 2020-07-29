Anish Shah's 'Dhunki' Turns One, Actor Vishal Shah Celebrates It With A Post

On July 26, 2019, Anish Shah's directorial Dhunki released. This film stared some of the most talented actors from the Gujarati film industry and the film was loved by the audience. Pratik Gandhi and Deeksha Joshi were seen in the lead roles whereas Vishal Shah, Kaushambi Bhatt was seen in supporting yet pivotal roles. This film recently completed one year and actor Vishal Shah took to his Instagram start and celebrated the release anniversary of this film. Read here to know more about it.

Vishal Shah celebrates one year of Dhunki

On July 26, 2020, Vishal Shah took to his Instagram to celebrate the occasion. He shared the poster of the film on his story and captioned the post with a heartfelt message. He wrote "More Than 2 Years of struggle, souls invested by everyone in the team, numerous messages and love of fans, one journey, one year of @DHUNKIFILM...Thankyou and love to everyone who made this possible". Take a look at the post here to know more about it.

Republic World spoke to Anish Shah, the director of Dhunki, about the celebration of one year of his film. "Dhunki has been seen more on OTT and in the lockdown period, we have received an overwhelming response from the viewers. It has been seen by the audience across India and countries like Spain too from where people have written to us. Celebrating the success of the film makes more sense right now as after a year it is reaching its right audience and being appreciated."

Speaking about how he came about the concept of Dhunki, Anish said, "We started writing the film as a Mumblecore film back in 2016. It was more about conversations between two friends coming together. The basic idea was the friends coming to whether to start a new business which affects their personal lives. Eventually the idea of start-up and particularly one driven by technology and food came in. That's how from a conversational one it became a plot-driven film." Anish shared his future plans and said that he is working on Gujarati feature film "with Pratik Gandhi again which we plan to shoot early next year. I also produced a Hindi Film titled POWAI last year which we will be sending to festivals soon."

On the personal front, Vishal Shah recently also celebrated his birthday on July 26. On the other hand, Pratik Gandhi, one of the most popular actors of Gujarati cinema recently tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife Bhamini Oza and brother Punit. The Love Ni Bhavai actor took to his social media handle and expressed that they are all putting up a strong fight against the disease. See what the actor wrote:

We as a family took "Be positive" way to seriously and didn't discriminate against even corona . Me & my wife are being treated at home and my brother is hospitalised, we are all putting up a strong fight against the virus. With Warmth , support and prayers of friends and family. — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) July 19, 2020

The story of this film was based on one person following his own passion and became one of the most popular films in Gujarati cinema. The movie starts with two friends who are working in the IT industry but decide to follow something that really makes them happy instead. Both leave their well-paying jobs to start a food delivery business. The film then takes its audience on the journey of the actors managing to get success the cost of some personal sacrifices.

