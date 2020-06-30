Khushi Shah To Collaborate With Meet Jain For Her Upcoming Project

Gujarati actor Khushi Shah, who is known for her work in the film ‘Affraa Taffri,’ has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with the work that she has been doing in Dhollywood. The actor. who is also known for her music video titled ‘Azmaake Na Dekhi’ along with Malhar Thakar, recently shared a post on social media, in which she can be seen with famous singer Meet Jain. With the post shared by the actor, one gets to know that she is all set to collaborate with the singer for her next music video.

The artists are yet to announce the title and other details of the video song. Meet Jain is a well-known playback singer, composer, and lyricist who has worked in both Gujarati and Hindi films. Fans of Khushi and Meet are eagerly waiting for their collaboration. Fans are expecting their collaboration to be a memorable one as the two talents are working together for the first time. Take a look at the post below:

Many of their fans believe that their upcoming project would be a romantic music video, but it is still not confirmed. Talking about the same, in a recent interview with a news portal, Khushi revealed that it is too early to share anything as of now as they are still working on the project. She revealed that she has known Meet for many years and has always admired his singing talent. In the end, she said that fans would soon come to know about their upcoming project.

Besides this, the ‘Mission London’ actor recently made headlines for her much-appreciated video, which she shared on her Instagram handle. In the video, Khushi spoke her heart out about mental health. She also urged people not to be fake to each other. Her video gained many views and was shared by fans.

All about Meet Jain

Meet Jain is a playback singer, composer, and lyricist who has worked in both Gujarati and Hindi film industries. He rose to fame with the Indian TV singing reality show titled ‘The Voice Season 1’ in the year 2015, in which famous Bollywood singer Shaan mentored him. Having shared the stage with well-known personalities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mika Singh, Tushar Kalia, and Shashank Khaitan, Meet gradually became a popular name both in Dhollywood and Bollywood.

