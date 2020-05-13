Rajinikanth And Keerthy Starrer 'Annaatthe' Gets 2021 Release Date, Reveals Makers

On Monday, the makers of Annaatthe revealed that the movie would release during the Pongal festival next year. The film that stars Rajnikanth, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara in the lead is directed by Viswasam fame Siva. Interestingly, Rajinikanth's last two films Darbar and Petta with A.R. Murugadoss and Karthik Subbaraj also released during the festival and set the cash register ringing.

Check out the post

Also Read | Rajinikanth Starrer 'Kabali' Is First Indian Film To Release In Malay Language? Know Facts

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday permitted filmmakers to start pre-production work on stalled movies. Following this, the makers of Annaatthe released a small video revealing the new release date of the film. Initially, the Rajinikanth starrer was supposed to be released in Diwali 2020. However, due to the continuous lockdown and coronavirus scare, the makers decided to push the release to early next year. Interestingly, Rajinikanth's previous two films were released on Pongal and received good reviews, and it seems like with Annaathe Rajinikanth wants to complete a hattrick.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Kochadaiiyaan' Has Interesting Facts That You Probably Didn't Know About

Meanwhile, Annaatthe, announced early last year is presently in post-production. The movie will reunite Rajinikanth with two of his actors from the 90s, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. The Siva directorial is touted to be a family entertainer with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Interestingly, Annaatthe will mark National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh and Rajinikanth's first movie together.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh To Have An Arranged Marriage With A Businessman? Read Details Here

Also Read | 'Keerthy Suresh To Not Star In Vijaya Nirmala's Biopic', Son Naresh Dismisses Rumours

Keerthy Suresh, who rose to fame after the release of Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, has become one of the sought after actors of Kollywood. She reportedly has a slew of movies in her kitty. She will be next seen in Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.