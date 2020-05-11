Rajinikanth Starrer 'Kabali' Is First Indian Film To Release In Malay Language? Know Facts

Kabali is an action and crime drama flick of Rajinikanth, written and directed by Pa. Ranjith. The Southern blockbuster hit features Rajinikanth opposite Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan and John Vijay in the supporting roles. Kabali revolves around the life of an aged gangster Kabali, who confronts people who had destroyed his life, after returning back from prison. While doing so, he learns what had happened to his family when he was gone.

The film released worldwide on July 22, 2016, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions, with a premiere held in Malaysia on July 21, 2016, a day before its actual release. Kabali is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Check out some interesting trivia and lesser-known facts about the action-crime drama Kabali.

Rajinikanth's Kabali trivia

In this movie, Rajinikanth sported his natural full-white beard on-screen, for the first time in his career. Kabali is also Rajinikanth's first film since the late '90s where he appears naturally onscreen and had very little to no makeup applied onto him. The only additions he has put are the salt-and-pepper wig and for a few portions, a fake moustache.

The crime drama marks the first Indian film that was released in the Malay language. Rajnikanth has a wide fanbase in Malaysia.

On the film's release day, some I.T firms in Bangalore and Chennai cities declared a holiday.

The teaser of Kabali holds a record of garnering 1 million views and 100,000 likes in two hours.

One of the rare facts of this film was that although it was an action drama with many frequent fight scenes, it is notable for the fact that the hero, played by Rajinikanth, never throws a punch. The character attacks in combat several times throughout the film using different weapons and also resorts to kicking or pushing, but he never actually punches them.

A Malay version of Kabali, titled Kabalai was released, which has an alternated ending other than the Tamil version.

The title of the book read by Rajini in the opening scene is "My Father Baliah" which is a story about Dalit issues.

Rajinikanth usually worked with established or fairly-established actors, technicians and crew members. However, Kabali marks Rajinikanth's first association in more than two decades with a next-gen or upcoming cast and crew.

While filming the action and crime drama mostly occurred in Malaysia, some scenes were shot in Bangkok and Hong Kong.

