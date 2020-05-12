Rajinikanth's 'Kochadaiiyaan' Has Interesting Facts That You Probably Didn't Know About

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest celebrities in India. The Tamil superstar has starred in many blockbuster films over the past several decades. Rajinikanth's movies that remain widely popular include Kochadaiiyaan, Darbar, Robot, Shivaji, Kabaali, Kaala, Baasha, Petta, and many more. With all that said, here are some of the lesser-known facts about Rajinikanth's movie Kochadaiiyaan:

Rajinikanth's movie Kochadaiiyaan: Lesser-known facts about the film

This was the first time in India when live-action actors were digitally recreated and performed in the 3D animation movie.

For recreating the live actors, a new technology called facial performance-capture technology was used for the very first time in India.

This was also the first time in India that a deceased actor was digitally recreated using motion capture technology.

For shooting this film, there were more than 600 3D characters and 60 3D sets used. This was one of the highest numbers that were used to create any 3D animation film around the world.

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty could not shoot some scenes in London because of a passport delay. Instead, his parts were shot in India and matched up with the scenes that he missed.

The Indian team emerged and executed all the technology conception and took creative decisions.

For the shooting of this film, nearly 300 3D CGI artists worked and almost 150 members were from India. The film was also expected to be released on 6000 screens worldwide.

This film was set to be the first Indian film to see a daughter (Soundarya Rajinikanth) directing her father (Rajinikanth) as one of the actors.

