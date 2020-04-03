Keerthy Suresh To Have An Arranged Marriage With A Businessman? Read Details Here

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will reportedly tie the knot with a well-known businessman soon. Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of actor Menaka and businessman Suresh Kumar who are based in Kerala. Reports claim that the actor’s parents are planning to get her married to a businessman and she has already given her nod of approval for the idea.

According to reports, the wedding is an arranged marriage which will be planned by Keerthy Suresh’s parents. Keerthy's father Suresh Kumar, apart from being a businessman is closely related to a political party as well. Reports state that the businessman who Keerthy Suresh’s father has chosen for her has strong political ties as well. The actor too has agreed to her father’s idea of getting married to the billionaire businessman.

Although the Remo actor and her parents have not confirmed the news about the wedding, reports state that the big announcement will soon be made. Details about the wedding date and businessman that is chosen for Keerthy Suresh have not been confirmed yet. However, the reports have stated that the details about the big day and the soon to be groom will all be disclosed soon.

Keerthy Suresh's movies

Keerthy Suresh made her debut into the film industry with the Tamil film Idhu Enna Maayum, which shot her to fame. After the movie, she went on to give some staller performance. Her performance in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Mahanati was so appreciated that she went on to win the National Award for the film. According to reports, she is currently working with South Indian superstar Rajinikanth on a film titled Annaatthe.

It has been reported that the shooting of the upcoming film has been halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Keerthy Suresh’s role in the film has not been disclosed yet. Reports state that other than the Rajinikanth starrer, Keerthy Suresh also has some Telugu as well as Malayalam projects under her wing.

