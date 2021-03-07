Anupam Kher Joins Cast Of Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2', Makers Reveal His Character's Name

Makers of Telugu film Karthikeya 2 on Sunday announced that Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will join the cast of the film. Karthikeya 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film with the same title and is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the production house of the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Kher's birthday and revealed Anupam's character name — Dhanvantri. Karthikeya 2 also stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran and Swathi Reddy. Kaala Bhairava is going to compose the music for the same.

Thrilled to Welcome One of India’s Biggest Actors... PadmaBhushan @AnupamPKher Sir Ji onboard our Film #Karthikeya2

Wishing him A Very Happy Birthday... and a long happy life 🙏🏽 #HappyBirthdayAnupamKher pic.twitter.com/dejySs4h86 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) March 7, 2021

Anupam Kher on the professional front

Anupam Kher started his career in 1982 in the film industry and has so far worked in over 500 movies and plays. Anupam Kher's movies such as Saaransh, Lamhe, Khel, and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge helped him win the hearts of the audience even though he worked in the supporting role of the movies. Along with Bollywood, the 65-year-old actor has also appeared in Hollywood movies like Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook, and Lust, Caution. Anupam Kher is all set to work in the upcoming movie starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi.

Anupam Kher made headlines for celebrities expressing their wishes for his third book, Your Best Day is Today. This included a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the film front, he wrapped the shooting of his movie The Last Show, which also stars Satish Kaushik. He had also featured in the international series New Amsterdam last year.

Hon. PM @narendramodi ji ! Thank you for this beautiful & encouraging letter about my book #YourBestDayIsToday. I feel honoured & humbled! You are really an inspirational leader! May you continue to lead us for years. My mother her sends blessings! Your letter is my treasure! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yrBNFYIef2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 26, 2021

