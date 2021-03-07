Celebs oblige to Anupam Kher's 'wish karo' post on birthday; his 'pawri' guests revealed

Anupam Kher was a delighted ‘Birthday Boy’ as he turned 66 on Sunday. The veteran actor himself urged his fans and well-wishers to convey their greetings on the occasion and many of them who obliged included his celebrity friends from the film industry. He also enjoyed a ‘pawri’ (party) to mark the event along with some children.

Anupam Kher celebrates 66th birthday

Anupam Kher posted a fun-filled video on his birthday, where he was holding charts that had captions like ‘Today is my best day’, ‘my parents introduced me to this beautiful world’, ‘it’s my birthday’, ‘wish karo na’ and his oft-used ‘Jai Ho.’ The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star was also seen making funny expressions.

Celebrities like his The Accidental Prime Minister co-star Aahana Kumra and Mahima Chaudhry obliged.

Among the others who conveyed their birthday wishes to Anupam Kher included Tiger Shroff, Satish Kaushik, Ravi Kishan. Himansh Kohli, among others. Right from wishing him good health, highlighting his reputation as an actor in the film industry and that he was growing ‘younger’ and inspiring people with his ‘beautiful journey’, there were heartwarming wishes.

Happy birthday sir @AnupamPKher! Wish you the best of health and happiness always lots of love â¤ï¸ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 7, 2021

Hello Shimla Boy â¦@AnupamPKherâ© . Getting much younger this year& it reflects on me too. The shine and glow of beautiful journey on ur face as an a human being and as an actor is inspiring . Wishing u a Happy Birthday . Keep in embracing child in u . Lv always ðŸŽ‚ðŸŒ¹ðŸ’ðŸ¥ƒ pic.twitter.com/TUVCLFjtnE — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 7, 2021

He celebrated his birthday with some street children, by having breakfast with them. Mentioning their names, joined the ‘pawri’ viral trend bandwagon.

In a video, he was heard saying, ‘Aaj mera birthday hai. Ye mere dost hai. Aur ye hamari parti ho rahi hai.’ (Today is my birthday. And these are my friends and our party is going on) before dancing together. He also stared that they made each other happy on the occasion.

Anupam Kher on the professional front

Anupam Kher made headlines for celebrities expressing their wishes for his third book, Your Best Day is Today. This included a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the film front, he wrapped the shooting of his movie The Last Show, which also stars Satish Kaushik. He had also featured in the internationa series New Amsterdram last year.

