Anupam Kher Reveals New Look; Asks Fans To Watch Out For 'something Exciting'

Anupam Kher surprised his fans with a new look in his recent post on Instagram. The veteran actor known for rocking a bald look with confidence throughout his career revealed a new look with a full head of hair. The actor took to Instagram to announce the exciting news and revealed his new hairdo for the same. The actor also shared a cryptic caption making his fans anticipate his next reveal.

'Something complex coming your way'

In the photos, Anupam Kher sported a white shirt with a new wig and looked 'handsome' according to some comments of his fans. The black and grey wig was styled back in one picture giving the actor a clean and sharp look. In the other picture, Anupam looked 'quite young', according to his fans, as the hair was styled loosely to fall around his ears. Many complimented the actor for his new look and wondered the message behind his cryptic caption.

Anupam Kher wrote a quote “Duality is not a story. Duality is just a complexity” in the caption and announced the reason behind his new look. He wrote that something exciting and something complex is coming the fans' way and urged his fans to 'watch out for this space'. Anupam also asked his fans about how they liked his new look. He put the hashtag #newbegining in the caption hinting at a new project.

Fans' reaction to Anupam Kher's Instagram surprise

Anupam Kher's Instagram post revealing his new hairdo has taken his fans by surprise as many fans commented emojis complimented the actor on his new look. One fan commented that Anupam was looking 'very nice'. One fan jokingly commented that Anupam's original 'bald look' will always look good on the actor.

Pic Credit: Anupam Kher Instagram.

A look at Anupam Kher's movies

Anupam Kher started his career in 1982 in the film industry and has so far worked in over 500 movies and plays. Anupam Kher's movies such as Saaransh, Lamhe, Khel, and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge helped him win the hearts of the audience even though he worked in the supporting role of the movies. Along with Bollywood, the 65-year-old actor has also appeared in Hollywood movies like Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook, and Lust, Caution. Anupam Kher is all set to work in the upcoming movie starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi.

