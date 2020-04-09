Mahesh Babu Shares A Heartfelt Message For Telangana Police Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read

Mahesh Babu is an actor who is popular for his films in the Telugu film industry. The actor has been working in the industry for several years now and has a massive fan base. The widespread of COVID-19 has gotten every individual inside the house due to total lockdown.

Police have been trying their best to keep the individuals inside their houses in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. In the same context, Mahesh Babu recently took to his Twitter to thank the Telangana Police in maintaining the lockdown successfully. Read more about Mahesh Babu’s tweet.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Reading The Script Of Parasuram's Next, To Make Official Announcement Soon?

Also Read | Actor Mahesh Babu Urges Fans To Practise 'fear Distancing' Amid Global Pandemic Crisis

I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding. pic.twitter.com/RKFS5HgWsD — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 9, 2020

Mahesh Babu's appreciates Telangana Police with a tweet

Mahesh Babu recently thanked the Telangana Police through his Twitter account for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. He also added that their relentless hard work is outstanding.

The actor not only thanked the cops for their hard work but had also donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and has been urging other people to come forward and contribute in any which way possible. He further added another tweet that stated, “Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times. Saluting your selfless dedication towards our country and its people.”

Also Read | Superstar Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence On Mahesh Babu's Cameo In 'Acharya'

Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times !! Saluting your selfless dedication towards our country and it’s people. 🙏🙏🙏@TelanganaCOPs @hydcitypolice #StayHomeStaySafe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 9, 2020

In other news

On the professional end, Mahesh Babu was recently seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu entertainer, Sarileru Neekevvaru. For the movie, Mahesh Babu took up the role of a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film managed to gain massive critical acclamation and collected over Rs 200 Crores at the box office.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu To Collaborate With Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas Again? Read Details

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.