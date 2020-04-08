The Debate
Mahesh Babu To Collaborate With Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas Again? Read Details

Regional Indian Cinema

Mahesh Babu may collaborate with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas again after the success of their last film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Read on to know more about it

mahesh babu

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are currently basking in the success of their film Sarileru Neekevvaru and the two may soon collaborate for yet another project. According to media reports, Mahesh Babu has been going through the final draft of Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and that his next movie will be helmed by Parasuram. While Sarileru Neekevvaru has been a huge success, fans are now also waiting with bated breath for Mahesh babu's next endeavour.

Also Read: Actor Mahesh Babu Urges Fans To Practise 'fear Distancing' Amid Global Pandemic Crisis

Mahesh Babu may collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas again

However, there no confirmation yet regarding Mahesh Babu's next film. Apart from Trivikram Srinivas, Mahesh Babu may also collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for his next. According to media sources, Mahesh Babu's next with Vamshi Paidipally may be based on the mafia and Mahesh Babu may be essaying dual roles in the film. 

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Reading The Script Of Parasuram's Next, To Make Official Announcement Soon?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

Mahesh Babu wishes to work with new directors for his next film

Mahesh Babu's film with Vamshi Paidipally is touted to be similar to superstar Rajinikanth's movie Baasha. According to media reports, the Maharishi actor is also in talks with some debutantes for his next project. Reportedly, Mahesh has had talks with several debutante filmmakers for his next film. Reportedly, Venky Kudumula is one of the debutante directors who has met Mahesh Babu. However, fans are still waiting for confirmation about Mahesh Babu's next with Trivikram Srinivas. 

Also Read: Mahesh Babu And Parasuram's Movie Gets Its Leading Lady In Keerthy Suresh?

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram to start a new initiative called 'fear distancing'. Mahesh Babu took to his social media to share a post where he talked about his initiative. The superstar also thanked the government for all their efforts during the ongoing crisis. Take a look at his post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

 

 

 

